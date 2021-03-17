Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Women's History Month

    National Women’s History Month

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deasya Doyle, a 354th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment (AFE) apprentice, inspects a skeletal lower gravity garment on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 17, 2021. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment are in perfect working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong

    National Women’s History Month
