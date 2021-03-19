Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Col. Sanjay Gogate, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander, greets Airmen and family members during a vaccine distribution event at the base theater March 19, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Gogate and other 27th Special Operations Wing leaders are dedicated to providing the latest information about vaccines available so that TRICARE beneficiaries can make informed decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

