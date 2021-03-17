Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic 2021 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award Recipient Announced

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Jeffrey C Doepp 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    210317-N-HC520-003 NORFOLK (March 17, 2021) Mario Torres was selected as the 2021 Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award recipient. For more than 35 years, Torres, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Public Works Department Great Lakes maintenance mechanic work leader, has dedicated himself to providing an exceptional level of professionalism and pride to the Sailors of Naval Station Great Lakes. U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released

