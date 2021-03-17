210317-N-HC520-003 NORFOLK (March 17, 2021) Mario Torres was selected as the 2021 Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award recipient. For more than 35 years, Torres, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Public Works Department Great Lakes maintenance mechanic work leader, has dedicated himself to providing an exceptional level of professionalism and pride to the Sailors of Naval Station Great Lakes. U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 17:01
|Photo ID:
|6568059
|VIRIN:
|210317-N-HC520-003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|518.94 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic 2021 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award Recipient Announced, by Jeffrey C Doepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
