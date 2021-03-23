Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPOWER: Improving your energy-informed decisions when it matters most

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Images show the IPOWER setup page (top), Missions page where the mission start date and time and timeline are defined (middle), and a portion of the Results page where outputs are displayed (bottom). The results are communicated through interactive plots, graphs, and tables with pop-ups to show details.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6567845
    VIRIN: 210323-N-NO204-001
    Resolution: 1311x737
    Size: 251.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPOWER: Improving your energy-informed decisions when it matters most, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IPOWER: Improving your energy-informed decisions when it matters most

    TAGS

    electronics
    expeditionary
    power
    acquisition
    technology
    warfighter

