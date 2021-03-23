Images show the IPOWER setup page (top), Missions page where the mission start date and time and timeline are defined (middle), and a portion of the Results page where outputs are displayed (bottom). The results are communicated through interactive plots, graphs, and tables with pop-ups to show details.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6567845
|VIRIN:
|210323-N-NO204-001
|Resolution:
|1311x737
|Size:
|251.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IPOWER: Improving your energy-informed decisions when it matters most, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IPOWER: Improving your energy-informed decisions when it matters most
LEAVE A COMMENT