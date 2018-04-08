Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Space Wing begins vaccine distribution

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta 

    310th Space Wing

    Maj. Rachel Langley, a physician and 310th Aerospace Medicine Flight, flight surgeon, injects Lt. Col. Michael Knight, the 310th Operations Group deputy commander, with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 310th Space Wing headquarters building on Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th Space Wing begins vaccine distribution, by TSgt Frank Casciotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    310th Space Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    COVID-19

