Alpha Company Medical Screening

Rct. Delane M. Sierrawith Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is screened after arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 22, 2021. As recruits arrive to the depot in the future, they will enter a staging period of 14 days during which they will be medically screened, monitored, and provided classes to prepare and orient them to begin recruit training. All of this will occur before they step onto our iconic yellow footprints and make that memorable move toward earning the title Marine. Current planning and execution remain fluid as the situation continues to evolve. The health and well-being of our recruits, recruiting and training personnel, and their families remain our primary concerns. All recruits will be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to beginning recruit training. Rct. Sierra is from Gillet, Wyoming, he was recruited out of RS Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

