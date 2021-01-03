Marines and Sailors with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) provide security during a strait transit exercise as part of Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, March 1, 2021. COMPTUEX is a month-long training event designed to test the MEU’s capabilities against the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 14:02 Photo ID: 6567702 VIRIN: 210301-M-JM820-590 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1015.13 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Straight Through the Strait [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Nicholas Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.