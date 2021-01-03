Straight through the strait

Marines and Sailors with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) provide security during a strait transit exercise as part of Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, March 1, 2021. COMPTUEX is a month-long training event designed to test the MEU’s capabilities against the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 14:02
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
