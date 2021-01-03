Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straight through the strait [Image 3 of 6]

    Straight through the strait

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provide security during a strait transit exercise as part of Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, March 1, 2021. COMPTUEX is a month-long training event designed to test the MEU’s capabilities against the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 14:07
    Photo ID: 6567699
    VIRIN: 210301-M-JM820-541
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straight through the strait [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Nicholas Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    JLTV
    USS Carter Hall
    Marines
    USMCNews
    Strait Security

