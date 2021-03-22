Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen filled and distributed boxes of groceries to area residents at at foodbank in Queen Creek, Ariz., March 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs throughout the state during this emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6567544
|VIRIN:
|210322-Z-AA430-007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|QUEEN CREEK, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
