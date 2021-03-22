Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank

Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen filled and distributed boxes of groceries to area residents at at foodbank in Queen Creek, Ariz., March 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs throughout the state during this emergency response.

