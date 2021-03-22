Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank [Image 4 of 8]

    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank

    QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen filled and distributed boxes of groceries to area residents at at foodbank in Queen Creek, Ariz., March 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs throughout the state during this emergency response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 12:39
    Photo ID: 6567541
    VIRIN: 210322-Z-AA430-005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: QUEEN CREEK, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank
    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank
    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank
    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank
    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank
    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank
    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank
    Arizona Guard Supports Queen Creek Food Bank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT