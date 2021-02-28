U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, the commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, asks retired Maj. Gen. Alfred Flowers, the longest serving Airman in Air Force history, how his long career changed him as a person. Flowers addressed members of the wing virtually, during an event commemorating Black History Month. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 10:58
|Photo ID:
|6567438
|VIRIN:
|210228-Z-NJ935-0137
|Resolution:
|6048x3089
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service
LEAVE A COMMENT