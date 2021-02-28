U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kourtney Tolbert asks Maj. Gen. Alfred Flowers, the longest serving Airman in Air Force history, how he remained mentally strong across a nearly five-decade career, Feb. 28, 2021. The general appeared virtually at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing to explain his philosophy and approach to longevity with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion during Black History Month. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 10:58 Photo ID: 6567437 VIRIN: 210228-Z-NJ935-0105 Resolution: 5164x3317 Size: 812.13 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.