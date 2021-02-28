Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service [Image 2 of 4]

    History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    During an appearance by the longest serving Airman in the history of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Alfred Flowers provided an anagram for diversity, which many Airmen chose to record, Feb. 28, 2021. Flowers addresses the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing virtually in the final event scheduled to commemorate Black History Month as he is ethnically African-American. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    332nd AEW
    Red Tails
    Black History Month
    Longest Serving Airman in History
    Maj. Gen. Alfred Flowers

