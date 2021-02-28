During an appearance by the longest serving Airman in the history of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Alfred Flowers provided an anagram for diversity, which many Airmen chose to record, Feb. 28, 2021. Flowers addresses the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing virtually in the final event scheduled to commemorate Black History Month as he is ethnically African-American. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 10:58 Photo ID: 6567436 VIRIN: 210228-Z-NJ935-0052 Resolution: 3760x2542 Size: 433.42 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.