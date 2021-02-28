History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Alfred Flowers, who retired in 2011, addresses 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen concerning his nearly five-decade long career beginning in 1965, Feb. 28, 2021. He is the longest serving Airman in the history of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
