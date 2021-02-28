U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Alfred Flowers, who retired in 2011, addresses 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen concerning his nearly five-decade long career beginning in 1965, Feb. 28, 2021. He is the longest serving Airman in the history of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 10:58 Photo ID: 6567435 VIRIN: 210228-Z-NJ935-0037 Resolution: 5258x3827 Size: 1.29 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, History Maker: Longest serving Airmen examines challenges, triumphs across five decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.