Forty of the newest Airmen deployed to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the Middle East welcome one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, virtually, who would explain his role in pioneering the wing during WWII, Feb. 17, 2021. The wing began as a segregated unit during the war and earned as exemplary record of service, which some say helped speed the desegregation of the Armed Forces under President Harry S Truman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 10:33 Photo ID: 6567410 VIRIN: 210217-Z-NJ935-0004 Resolution: 6048x3652 Size: 9.76 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Original Tuskegee Airman visits 332nd AEW, virtually [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.