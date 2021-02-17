The newest Airmen deployed to the Middle East at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing listed to the career of original Tuskegee Airman, Lt. Col. Harold Brown, during a virtual appearance, Feb. 17, 2021. The appearance coincided with Black History Month and featured questions from young service members, commanders as well as current F-15E pilots currently deployed to the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 10:33
|Photo ID:
|6567409
|VIRIN:
|210217-Z-NJ935-0003
|Resolution:
|5341x4024
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Original Tuskegee Airman visits 332nd AEW, virtually [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
