Original Tuskegee Airman visits 332nd AEW, virtually

The newest Airmen deployed to the Middle East at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing listed to the career of original Tuskegee Airman, Lt. Col. Harold Brown, during a virtual appearance, Feb. 17, 2021. The appearance coincided with Black History Month and featured questions from young service members, commanders as well as current F-15E pilots currently deployed to the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

