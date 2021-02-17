Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Original Tuskegee Airman visits 332nd AEW, virtually [Image 1 of 4]

    Original Tuskegee Airman visits 332nd AEW, virtually

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Original Tuskegee Airman, Lt. Col. Harold Brown takes questions from the audience during a virtual appearance at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Feb. 17, 2021. The appearance coincided with Black History Month and featured questions from young service members, commanders as well as current F-15E pilots currently deployed to the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    This work, Original Tuskegee Airman visits 332nd AEW, virtually [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    332nd AEW
    Red Tails
    Black History Month
    LtCol Harold Brown

