Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force. Lt. Col. Bruce Burns in Section 82

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, a drummer and bugler from the U.S. Air Force Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bruce Burns in Section 82 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 22, 2021.



Burns served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1982. His spouse, Janet Burns, received the flag from his service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

