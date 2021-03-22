Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force. Lt. Col. Bruce Burns in Section 82 [Image 24 of 30]

    Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force. Lt. Col. Bruce Burns in Section 82

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, a drummer and bugler from the U.S. Air Force Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bruce Burns in Section 82 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 22, 2021.

    Burns served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1982. His spouse, Janet Burns, received the flag from his service.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 09:09
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force. Lt. Col. Bruce Burns in Section 82, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS

