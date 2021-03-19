U.S. forces comprised of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Task Force Bayonet, and Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) civil affairs service members participate in a site assessment alongside French forces in Timbuktu, Mali, March 19, 2021. U.S. forces routinely conduct operational and logistics assessment exercises across regions to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness, and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 07:30 Photo ID: 6567164 VIRIN: 210319-F-SH665-480 Resolution: 5782x3847 Size: 10.73 MB Location: TIMBUKTU, ML Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.