Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali [Image 22 of 35]

    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali

    TIMBUKTU, MALI

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. forces comprised of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Task Force Bayonet, and Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) civil affairs service members participate in a site assessment alongside French forces in Timbuktu, Mali, March 19, 2021. U.S. forces routinely conduct operational and logistics assessment exercises across regions to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness, and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 07:29
    Photo ID: 6567156
    VIRIN: 210319-F-SH665-361
    Resolution: 5735x3816
    Size: 12.72 MB
    Location: TIMBUKTU, ML
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali
    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    interoperability"
    1CTCS
    C-130
    SOCAFRICA
    "JRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT