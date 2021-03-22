Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    sea and anchor [Image 7 of 7]

    sea and anchor

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210322-N-CJ510-0041 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 22, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) man the rails during a sea and anchor evolution, March 22, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 06:27
    Photo ID: 6567046
    VIRIN: 210322-N-CJ510-0041
    Resolution: 5798x4480
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, sea and anchor [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    sea and anchor
    flight quarters
    flight quarters
    flight quarters
    flight quarters
    fire drill
    sea and anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    sea and anchor
    Spain
    Rota
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT