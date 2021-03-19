210319-N-CJ510-0085 NAVAL STATION, Rota (March 19, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) participate in a fire drill, March 19, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 06:27 Photo ID: 6567045 VIRIN: 210319-N-CJ510-0085 Resolution: 4001x6002 Size: 1.9 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, fire drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.