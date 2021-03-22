210322-N-CJ510-0155 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 22, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Coakley signals a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, during a mobility air qualification evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 22, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6567044
|VIRIN:
|210322-N-CJ510-0155
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, flight quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT