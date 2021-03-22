Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    flight quarters [Image 4 of 7]

    flight quarters

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210322-N-CJ510-0103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 22, 2021) A MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 22, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, flight quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

