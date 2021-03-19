U.S. Africa Command forces conduct assessment in Timbuktu, Mali

U.S. forces comprised of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Task Force Bayonet, and Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) civil affairs service members participate in a site assessment alongside French forces in Timbuktu, Mali, March 19, 2021. U.S. forces routinely conduct operational and logistics assessment exercises across regions to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness, and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

