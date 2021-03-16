Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 17 of 18]

    Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210314-N-AO823-1176
    ARABIAN GULF (March 16, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, delivers cargo to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 01:30
    Photo ID: 6566972
    VIRIN: 210316-N-AO823-1176
    Resolution: 3689x2635
    Size: 779.29 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MKIARG15MEU

