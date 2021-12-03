210312-N-TF178-1009

ARABIAN GULF (March 12, 2021) – The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 01:29 Photo ID: 6566967 VIRIN: 210312-N-TF178-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 957.35 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.