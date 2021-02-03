210302-N-LR905-1177

KUWAIT (March 2, 2021) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Matthew Priest, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, currently embarked with the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), performs landing checks in an MH-60S Sea Hawk. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 01:29 Photo ID: 6566962 VIRIN: 210302-N-LR905-1177 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 905.23 KB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.