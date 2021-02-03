Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 4 of 18]

    Makin Island Underway

    KUWAIT

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Bergh 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210302-N-LR905-1114
    KUWAIT (March 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Graham, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, currently embarked with the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), poses for a photo outside of an MH-60S Sea Hawk. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 01:30
    Photo ID: 6566959
    VIRIN: 210302-N-LR905-1114
    Resolution: 4212x4212
    Size: 667.14 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MKIARG15MEU

