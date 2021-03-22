210322-N-VD554-1393 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2021) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), fires at a target during a live-fire gunnery exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6566715
|VIRIN:
|210322-N-VD554-1393
|Resolution:
|2403x1716
|Size:
|767.96 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rafael Peralta Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
