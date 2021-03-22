Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Rafael Peralta Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise

    AT SEA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210322-N-VD554-1103 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2021) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John McCain (DDG 56), rear, USS Barry (DDG 52), middle, and USS Rafael Peralta sail in formation in preparation for a live-fire gunnery exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23
    Location: AT SEA
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    combat systems
    Gun shoot
    tactical training
    missile shoot

