210322-N-VD554-1149 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2021) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) sails in formation in preparation for a live-fire gunnery exercise. Barry is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23 Photo ID: 6566712 VIRIN: 210322-N-VD554-1149 Resolution: 3254x4556 Size: 858.22 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.