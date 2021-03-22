Rafael Peralta Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise

210322-N-VD554-1127 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2021) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) sails in formation in preparation for a live-fire gunnery exercise. Barry is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
