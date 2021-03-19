Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survivor Outreach Services supports through family counseling, programs [Image 3 of 3]

    Survivor Outreach Services supports through family counseling, programs

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Stephanie Santos 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Survivor Outreach Services program at Fort Bliss, Texas, offers counseling and support to surviving families. Trained counselors continue to offer counseling services to families after they depart the El Paso community.

    This work, Survivor Outreach Services supports through family counseling, programs [Image 3 of 3], by Stephanie Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Survivors
    Survivor Outreach Services
    Army Community Service
    Support Services

