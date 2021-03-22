Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris visits Jacksonville Florida CVC [Image 3 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to community members who received a COVID-19 vaccination at the Community Vaccination Center in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Navy Public Affairs Support Element East)

