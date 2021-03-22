Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2B team from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division White Sands Detachment and Army Test and Evaluation Command involved with RAM Block testing project at White Sands Missile Range with RAM Launcher. Select individuals from the team pictured above received the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Award for meeting project deadlines and goals related to the RAM Block 2B Project on Aug. 22, 2020.
Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division White Sands Detachment Team Receives PEO IWS Excellence Award for Rolling Airframe Missile Project
