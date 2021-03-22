Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division White Sands Detachment Team Receives PEO IWS Excellence Award for Rolling Airframe Missile Project

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Latasha Ball 

    Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2B team from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division White Sands Detachment and Army Test and Evaluation Command involved with RAM Block testing project at White Sands Missile Range with RAM Launcher. Select individuals from the team pictured above received the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Award for meeting project deadlines and goals related to the RAM Block 2B Project on Aug. 22, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6566477
    VIRIN: 210322-N-KN465-001
    Resolution: 2559x1706
    Size: 587.79 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division White Sands Detachment Team Receives PEO IWS Excellence Award for Rolling Airframe Missile Project, by Latasha Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

