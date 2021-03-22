Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB's Women's History Month Profiles [Image 2 of 2]

    Dover AFB's Women's History Month Profiles

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Only 16.8% of air traffic controllers in the United States Air Force are women. Master Sgt. Lindsey Pace, 436th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control chief controller, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, was compelled to join the military after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. She celebrates Women’s History Month by reflecting on the women who came before her and encouraging those Airmen following in her footsteps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

