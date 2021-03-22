Dover AFB's Women's History Month Profiles

Only 16.8% of air traffic controllers in the United States Air Force are women. Master Sgt. Lindsey Pace, 436th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control chief controller, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, was compelled to join the military after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. She celebrates Women’s History Month by reflecting on the women who came before her and encouraging those Airmen following in her footsteps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
