Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 14:47 Photo ID: 6566306 VIRIN: 210226-F-GA198-1001 Resolution: 2002x1602 Size: 541.48 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Black History Month: A story of overcoming and becoming, by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.