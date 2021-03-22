Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tessa M. Fontaine, 377th Mission Support Group superintendent, poses for a photo for Women’s History Month on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22, 2021. Women’s History Month is celebrated in March to highlight women’s accomplishments and contributions throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

