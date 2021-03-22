Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tessa M. Fontaine, 377th Mission Support Group superintendent, poses for a photo for Women’s History Month on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22, 2021. Women’s History Month is celebrated in March to highlight women’s accomplishments and contributions throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6566138
    VIRIN: 210322-F-MQ455-1031
    Resolution: 4750x3393
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women'sHistoryMonth
    TeamKirtland
    readAF
    missionsupportgroup

