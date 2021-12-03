CBIRF tours the Women in Military Service for America Memorial

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force tour The Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington, Va., on March 12, 2021.The Women in Military Service for America Memorial is a one-of-a-kind venue located next to the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery and honors America’s servicewomen: past, present and future.

Date Taken: 03.12.2021
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US