USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (March 20, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, flies near the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 by PO3 Wade Costin