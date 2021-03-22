Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Multicultural Committee (MCC) hosted a Women's History Month celebration March 22.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Emiley Murphy 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Eloy Avila, a member of the Multicultural Committee (MCC) speaks to guests during the Women’s History Month celebration held in the C2 auditorium onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) March 22. Women’s History Month celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women in American history. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Emiley L. Murphy)

    Women's History Month
