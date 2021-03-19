Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month at CFAO [Image 5 of 5]

    Women's History Month at CFAO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Mar. 19, 2021) Senior Chief Electronics Technician Brian Kelley, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, hosts a Women’s History Month-themed game show during the Women’s History Month event put on by the CFAO Multicultural Committee at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 19, 2021. The observance of Women’s History Month runs through the month of March and celebrates the struggles and achievements of women throughout the history of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 01:18
    Photo ID: 6565539
    VIRIN: 210319-N-QY759-0035
    Resolution: 6351x4536
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month at CFAO [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month at CFAO
    Women's History Month at CFAO
    Women's History Month at CFAO
    Women's History Month at CFAO
    Women's History Month at CFAO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Womens History Month
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT