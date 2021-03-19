Women's History Month at CFAO

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Mar. 19, 2021) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Kim Weissner, U.S. Air Force 18th Wing weapons manager, speaks about her experiences during the Women’s History Month event put on by the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Multicultural Committee at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 19, 2021. The observance of Women’s History Month runs through the month of March and celebrates the struggles and achievements of women throughout the history of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

