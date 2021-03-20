PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) An AV/8B Harrier, attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 01:15 Photo ID: 6565527 VIRIN: 210320-N-KF697-3128 Resolution: 4118x2741 Size: 6.4 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.