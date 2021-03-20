Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 14 of 16]

    USS Essex Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) An AV/8B Harrier, attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 01:15
    Photo ID: 6565502
    VIRIN: 210320-N-EB193-3123
    Resolution: 2992x1991
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

