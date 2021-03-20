PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Edgelaine Trinames, from Molpipas, Calif., conducts maintenance aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 01:15
|Photo ID:
|6565501
|VIRIN:
|210320-N-KF697-1006
|Resolution:
|4641x3089
|Size:
|1008.69 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Essex Underway [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
