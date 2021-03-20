USS Essex LCAC Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

