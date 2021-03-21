Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin meets with troops at Resolute Support Headquarters, Kabul, Afghanistan, March 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 23:05
|Photo ID:
|6565453
|VIRIN:
|210321-D-BN624-1029
|Resolution:
|4946x3291
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Greets Troops in Afghanistan [Image 24 of 24], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
